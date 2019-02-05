  • WATCH: Orlando police investigate shootout in hookah lounge parking lot

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are looking for members of a group of people who engaged in a shootout in a hookah lounge parking lot last week. 

    The shooting occurred last Wednesday around 4:15 a.m. in the parking lot of Royal Hookah and Cigar Lounge at 6203 W. Sand Lake Road, police said. 

    Related Headlines

    A fight that started inside the lounge spilled out into the parking lot and ended in a shootout among several people, police said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police released video of the shootout, which appears to show the individuals firing without regard to nearby roadways.

    Police are looking to identify the individuals seen in the video. 

    Anyone with information is urged to call OPD or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. 

    Source: OPD

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories