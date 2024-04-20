WATCH: ‘Out of Time: A Focus on Florida’s Aged-Out Foster Youth’ on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Imagine turning 18 and immediately becoming homeless.

That’s the reality for some 20,000 or so young adults nationwide who will age out of the foster care system each year.

In Florida, around 750 young adults will be a part of that statistic, and the odds are against them.

Only one out of two young adults who emancipate from the foster care system will have gainful employment by age 24, and fewer than 3% of all who age out will ever obtain a college degree.

We’re talking to young adults with lived experience about the emancipation process, the advocates who are working to help them and how you can help fill in the gaps at 7 p.m. Saturday on Channel 9.

