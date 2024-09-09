Watch Ryan Seacrest’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ debut Monday on Channel 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — Monday marks the beginning of a new era for the iconic game show “Wheel of Fortune.”

Ryan Seacrest will make his official debut as the new host of the show on Monday evening.

He replaced Pat Sajak, who retired in June after hosting 41 seasons -- more than 8,000 episodes.

