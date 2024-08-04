WATCH: SpaceX prepares to launch Falcon 9 Sunday morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting Sunday for Falcon 9′s launch of Northrop Grumman’s 21st Cygnus mission.

The rocket will launch at the International Space Station from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The launch window is at 11:02 a.m.

SpaceX said aboard the spacecraft are tests of water recovery technology.

One hour until Falcon 9 launches @northropgrumman’s Cygnus spacecraft to the @space_station. Teams continue to monitor weather, which is now 35% favorable for liftoff → https://t.co/bsNx0Xb6I3 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 4, 2024

This is the tenth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously launched Ax-2, Euclid, Ax-3, CRS-30, SES ASTRA 1P, and four Starlink missions.

SpaceX said, following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

