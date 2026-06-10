WATCH: Video shows passengers riding atop moving SUV in Belle Isle

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — A driver in Orange County is facing charges after police say he took a joyride — with four people on the roof.

The Belle Isle Police Department said it happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Officials released video showing the alarming scene as the SUV passed through an intersection.

Investigators said Gary Mathurin was traveling at 40 miles per hour with passengers sitting on top of the vehicle.

“Please remember: Seat belts belong on passengers, passengers belong inside the vehicle, and the roof is not an approved seating option,” BIPD posted on its Facebook page.

Mathurin has been charged with reckless driving.

Police said officers ticketed the four people who were sitting on the roof and also issued one citation for an open container.

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