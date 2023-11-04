WATCH: Week 11: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the conclusion of Week 11, the high school football regular season has come to a close.

In our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, Edgewater hammered Boone 42-14 in the Battle for the Barrel. The Eagles have won six straight games in this series. Edgewater also caps a perfect 10-0 regular season.

On Sunday morning, the FHSAA will announce the postseason pairings and final rankings.

