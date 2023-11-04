WATCH: Week 11: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the conclusion of Week 11, the high school football regular season has come to a close.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
In our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, Edgewater hammered Boone 42-14 in the Battle for the Barrel. The Eagles have won six straight games in this series. Edgewater also caps a perfect 10-0 regular season.
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Space Coast
On Sunday morning, the FHSAA will announce the postseason pairings and final rankings.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group