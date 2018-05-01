0 WATCH: Woman screams at man driving wrong way on Clermont road

CLERMONT, Fla. - Video of a man driving down the wrong way on a busy Clermont road is getting a lot of attention.

Channel 9's sister radio station 96.5 WDBO first reported the incident.

Savanna Fox posted the video on Monday of a man in a white Ford Escape driving into oncoming traffic on Highway 27.

Other drivers are honking and yelling to alert the man.

Channel 9’s Myrt Price spoke to Fox, who said she wanted to get the man’s attention, but that he didn’t seem to mind he was driving against traffic.

In the video, when the man stops at an intersection, Fox is seen getting out of her vehicle to confront the driver.

“You’re going to cause an accident. People have (expletive) children. You’re going to head-on somebody,” she said.

In the Facebook post, Fox wrote, “He drove like this from Citrus Tower down to Hooks Street light. He just didn’t care. He told me ‘I know I am.’ Like, are you serious?”

Fox said she got his license plate number and reported the incident to police.

She also apologized for using her cellphone while driving.

“I’m hoping he at least made it home safe and everyone else was safe as well,” he said.

