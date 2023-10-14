Local

Water main break closes portion of Sarno Road in Melbourne

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

Melbourne Police Department

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A water main break has a portion of Sarno Road closed in Melbourne.

Police said the road is closed between Apollo Boulevard and U.S. 1.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area.

