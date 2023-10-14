Water main break closes portion of Sarno Road in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A water main break has a portion of Sarno Road closed in Melbourne.
Police said the road is closed between Apollo Boulevard and U.S. 1.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Officers are asking people to avoid the area.
Stay tuned to Channel 9 Eyewitness News for updates.
Read: Annular solar eclipse: Where to watch the ‘ring of fire’ in Central Florida
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group