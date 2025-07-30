Watermark Park breaks ground in Winter Garden, set to become Orange County’s 116th park

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Watermark Park, the latest addition to Orange County, is now under construction after a groundbreaking ceremony this morning.

The Park on Seidel Road in Winter Garden near Panther Lake Elementary School is planned to be the county’s 116th park.

Commissioners have highlighted that the park exemplifies the responsible use of taxpayer funds, particularly amid ongoing scrutiny of state budgets and spending.

The development of the park is considered a beneficial investment for the community, offering residents new recreational options.

