0 ‘We have love': Orlando community gathers 3 years after Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of people gathered outside of Pulse nightclub at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, exactly three years to the moment that the first shot rang out, beginning what – at the time – became the deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

June 12 marks the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people, physically wounded 53 and traumatized hundreds more.

READ: Remembering the 49: Orlando marking 3 years since Pulse nightclub massacre

Survivors say even though three years have passed, the pain from that tragic night is still very present.

"Many of the friends and family are here reporting to the loved one's we've lost and for the survivors too, many of them are still going through surgery, unfortunately," Pulse survivor Orlando Torres said.

Events are planned all day remembering the victims and survivors of the attack. Click here to see a full list.

READ: Lawmakers propose declaring Pulse nightclub site a national memorial

Overnight, a steady stream of people made their way to the Pulse memorial sharing a moment of silence together just after 2 a.m.

Some survivors said they are still working on their recovery whether it be mental wounds or physical.

"There's one friend I know who still has a bullet near his spine, waiting for it to shift so, it's an ongoing thing," Torres said.

Torres said coming together to remember is important.

"We have love and I’m sure if the whole world was close by they'd be here too," he said.

We will never forget the tragedy that rocked our community three years ago @pulseorlando. We still grieve. But #WeWillNotLetHateWin



Take a moment today to remember the 49 beautiful souls whose lives were cut short. #LoveWins@onePULSEorg pic.twitter.com/1ATsQIrHDH — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 12, 2019

Today we honor and remember the 49 victims and the survivors of the Pulse Nightclub tragedy that occurred three years ago. You are forever in our hearts and minds. #OralndoStrong #Pulse pic.twitter.com/QWr00suvs1 — Seminole County S.O. (@SeminoleSO) June 12, 2019

Please take time today to honor and remember the 49 lives lost 3 years ago at the #Pulse shooting. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/ZSIDM1y0ur — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) June 12, 2019

Three years after the Pulse tragedy, we continue to remember the 49 innocent lives taken and send our love and support to their families and the survivors. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/GjNFsqq0o9 — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 12, 2019

On this day, and every day, we remember the 49 innocent lives taken on June 12, 2016. pic.twitter.com/ATOIP4cHnB — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) June 12, 2019

🌈 The @OCCC is lit in rainbow lights tonight to honor the 49. #OrlandoUnited pic.twitter.com/ymxSHY5ZHe — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) June 12, 2019

.@LakeEolaPark fountain lights will be shining bright in rainbow colors tomorrow night to honor the lives lost three years ago. pic.twitter.com/N05wi8eEwc — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 12, 2019

On the eve of the Pulse tragedy, we will never forget the 49 victims as well as the survivors. This evening we placed 49 flags in honor of them outside of Station 5. pic.twitter.com/ZTW9Xxt5KH — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 12, 2019

If you or someone you know was impacted by the Pulse tragedy and is in need of support, resources or hope, you can reach the Orlando United Assistance Center by calling 407-500-HOPE or visiting --> https://t.co/eer1MdYl1f pic.twitter.com/jcomDHFeCT — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) June 11, 2019

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.