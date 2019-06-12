  • ‘We have love': Orlando community gathers 3 years after Pulse nightclub massacre

    By: Sarah Wilson , Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of people gathered outside of Pulse nightclub at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday, exactly three years to the moment that the first shot rang out, beginning what – at the time – became the deadliest mass shooting in modern history.

    June 12 marks the third anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people, physically wounded 53 and traumatized hundreds more.

    Survivors say even though three years have passed, the pain from that tragic night is still very present.

    "Many of the friends and family are here reporting to the loved one's we've lost and for the survivors too, many of them are still going through surgery, unfortunately," Pulse survivor Orlando Torres said.

    Overnight, a steady stream of people made their way to the Pulse memorial sharing a moment of silence together just after 2 a.m.

    Some survivors said they are still working on their recovery whether it be mental wounds or physical.

    "There's one friend I know who still has a bullet near his spine, waiting for it to shift so, it's an ongoing thing," Torres said.

    Torres said coming together to remember is important.

    "We have love and I’m sure if the whole world was close by they'd be here too," he said.

