Remembering the 49: Orlando to mark 3 years since Pulse nightclub massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. - Wednesday will mark three years since a gunman murdered 49 people, injured 53 others and traumatized hundreds more at Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Survivors, victims' relatives, first responders and residents will gather Wednesday for a series of events to celebrate the lives of those who died in the June 12, 2016, mass shooting.
Related Headlines
Read: Lawmakers propose declaring Pulse site national memorial
Tolling of the bells
Bells will be tolled 49 times, beginning at noon, to commermorate the lives of each person who died in the shootings at the gay nightclub.
St. James Catholic Cathedral and First United Methodist Church of Orlando in downtown Orlando are among the more than 600 churches worldwide that are expected to partake in the observance.
Remembrance ceremony
The third annual remembrance ceremony will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the shuttered club.
The event, which is open to the public, will be emceed by Channel 9 anchors Jorge Estevez and Nancy Alvarez and will be streamed live on wftv.com, the WFTV news app and Facebook Live.
Who we lost
Click here to learn more about the 49 victims in English, and click here to learn more about them in Spanish.
Read: Orlando Health gives $1M for Pulse memorial, museum and scholarship
Road closures
West Esther Street will be closed between South Lucerne Terrace and South Orange Avenue from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The right southbound lane of South Orange Avenue between West Kaley and West Harding streets will also be closed during those hours.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}