0 Orlando Health gives $1M for Pulse memorial, museum and scholarship

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health said Tuesday morning that it has given $1 million to the onePULSE Foundation to help pay for the construction of the National Pulse Memorial and Museum and to establish a scholarship.

The health-care related endowed scholarship will be named for one of the 49 people who were killed during the June, 12, 2016, attack at the now-shuttered Pulse nightclub, Orlando Health said.

The organization said the memorial and museum will cost an estimated $45 million to build and will comprise three components: a memorial at the former nightclub, a museum that will house about 7,000 artifacts and a walkway that will connect the memorial to a paver garden on Lake Beauty.

Orlando Health said it will receive naming opportunities, special recognitions and invitations to participate in special events as part of its sponsorship.

"The events surrounding June 12, 2016, were life-changing for our entire organization and will never be forgotten," Orlando Health President and CEO David Strong said in a statement. "The work we did, the healing we witnessed and the renewal we experienced has become part of Orlando Health and part of all of our lives."

OnePULSE Foundation CEO Barbara Poma expressed gratitude for the sponsorship in a statement.

"On that tragic night in June 2016, the doctors and staff of Orlando Health treated 44 patients," she said. "Additionally, they forgave the medical bills for each of those patients. And since then, they have worked with our foundation to continue to support the families and survivors."

