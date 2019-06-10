0 Pulse nightclub shooting: Community to come together three years after Orlando massacre

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida community will come together in three days to mark three years since the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Over the next few days, the community will be joining the families of those killed and survivors for remembrance events.

WFTV reporter Deanna Allbrittin looked into all the new and old ways the 49 lives lost are being honored this year.

People say it's important not just to mourn the 49 victims' deaths but to spread love and kindness in their honor.

“It's going to be a difficult week coming up, all the memories that come back,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere at a onePULSE Foundation event Sunday, Dyer knows many in the community are still hurting.

“It was the darkest day in our history on June the 12th three years ago,” Dyer said.

To mark three years since the tragedy, hundreds of people stood together Sunday afternoon to form a heart.

It was one of three events this weekend honoring the lives of the 49 people who died in the terrorist attack.

On Saturday afternoon, four local LGBT college students were each awarded $4,900 scholarships, and earlier the same day, people ran in the 4.9 mile Rainbow Run.

“It's a big deal,” said Joanna Goldman. “It's nice to see the community come together and be such a part of it, even years later.”

For some like Goldman, participating in the events feels particularly personal. She works for the medical examiner's office, which received the bodies after the attack.

“It was rewarding to be able to come back and honor the victims of Pulse since we worked it,” Goldman said. “So it was an honor to run that walk that they did.”

The main memorial events will happen Wednesday, exactly three years after the shooting.

Two more events are also planned for Monday, including a press conference about a bill to make the

Pulse site a national memorial around 10 a.m. at the current memorial to the former nightclub.

Students at the University of Central Florida will also hold a remembrance ceremony Monday at 10 a.m. at the Live Oak Event Center on campus.

