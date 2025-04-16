Weak front slides through Central Florida on Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — A weak front is moving through the area on Wednesday morning, and it will lower our temperatures slightly.

Unfortunately, the advancing front will not deliver any substantial rain to Central Florida.

Our skies will remain dry for the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

The absence of rain will only worsen our ongoing drought conditions.

It’s important for those in Central Florida to stay informed about local bun bans, as fires can ignite and spread rapidly in these situations.

Temperatures on Wednesday afternoon will be cooler, with highs in the 70s along the coast and low 80s inland.

Winds will be breezy off the Atlantic, with gusts approaching 20 mph along the coast.

Wednesday night will be clear and cool, with temperatures dropping to the 40s and 50s.

Along with the dry skies throughout the week, we can expect plenty of sunshine, with afternoon temperatures rising into the mid-80s on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast data indicates that our temperatures will approach 90 degrees this weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group