ORLANDO, Fla. — Tuesday will be a Weather Alert Day in Central Florida.

Overnight Monday, expect windy and humid conditions. Conditions will be warm and windy by early Tuesday.

But by Tuesday afternoon, a line of strong thunderstorms will move through the region -- from west to east -- between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Weather Alert Day Severe thunderstorms, damaging winds & tornado warnings possible Tuesday. (WFTV)

Some of the thunderstorms are forecast to be severe, with damaging winds and tornado warnings possible.

The weather will get much colder once the system passes, with Thursday morning temperatures dipping into the 40s.

Some school districts and universities have announced closures and canceled events because of Tuesday’s forecast. Scroll below for details:

Osceola County

The School District of Osceola County said Monday afternoon that all of Tuesday’s after-school athletic events and extracurricular activities have been canceled. Extended Day and the 21st Century program will run as normal Tuesday afternoon.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools said its schools will be closed Tuesday.

The College of Central Florida said all of its campuses will be closed Tuesday. Online classes and other scheduled activities have been canceled.

Flagler County

Flagler County Schools has canceled all after-school activities, including athletic events. Schools will observe regular classroom hours and release at their regularly scheduled time.

The district said the G.W. Carver Center and the Flagler County Youth Center will observe their regular hours of operation. Extended Day will also operate under normal hours.

Bus routes will remain in place as scheduled.

