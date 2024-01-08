WATCH: Tornado damages buildings, power lines near downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Residents in Fort Lauderdale are cleaning after a tornado touched down on Saturday.

People who live near the downtown area shared videos of the tornado on social media.

The winds hit power lines sending sparks into the air.

The tornado also knocked down trees and damaged some homes and boats.

Officials said no injuries have been reported at this point.

