Weather Alert Day on Sunday evening for strong storm chances

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday evening and Sunday night, as strong to severe storms are looking increasingly likely across parts of Central Florida.

Much of the daytime hours will be dry Sunday, but winds will become gusty with highs soaring to near 90 degrees.

Showers and storms will move in from the northwest during the early evening hours as a powerful cold front moves into the region.

Weather 03/14

The activity will move in a southeastward direction toward Metro Orlando during the late evening and overnight.

Areas northwest of Orlando have been outlooked for an isolated strong storm during the PM hours Sunday. The threat for strong storms is higher in northern Marion County, where more scattered strong-to-severe storms are expected.

The greatest threats with the storms will be gusty winds, intense lightning and heavy rainfall. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

There is still some model uncertainty with the storms, and the forecast will be fine-tuned in the coming days.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the severe weather threat for Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group