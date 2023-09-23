Week 5: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s time to say hello to fall and with it, another week of the high school football season.
Week 5 has arrived and the contenders are starting to take shape.
In our Football Friday Night Game of the Week, undefeated Edgewater (5-0) handed Apopka (3-1) its first loss of the season with a 27-0 shutout.
Elsewhere, Jones hammered West Orange 44-14, and Winter Park beat Evans 28-13 to stay perfect at 4-0.
