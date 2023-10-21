Week 9: Football Friday Night on 9

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Week 9 of the high school football season comes to a close, we are just weeks away from the first round of the state playoffs.

In our Game of the Week, DeLand beat Orange City University 14-3 to capture back-to-back district titles.

Elsewhere, Lake Mary hammered Apopka 49-21. Seminole also won Friday night, meaning the Seminoles will host Lake Mary next week with the district title on the line.

Read: ‘The Messi Experience’: New exhibit to spotlight life of soccer superstar Lionel Messi

Video: Deland takes down Orange City University 14-3 to win district title The Bulldogs are back-to-back district champs.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group