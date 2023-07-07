A weekend filled with afternoon storms around Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields says Friday will be hot and humid.

There is a 60% chance of afternoon and early evening storms, with temperatures reaching 93.

This weekend, expect low to middle 90s across Central Florida and scattered afternoon storms Saturday and Sunday.

Out at the beaches, rip current risk is moderate. Remember to always swim near a lifeguard if one is on duty.

Keeping an Eye on the Tropics, nothing in the Atlantic to track and all is quiet.

