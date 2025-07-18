Weekend heat advisory: Prepare for hot temperatures and afternoon showers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for the weekend.

The hottest times will be between approximately 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., depending on any scattered showers.

In the shade, the heat index will climb toward 108 degrees, and the beach could be even hotter as higher humidity and dew point levels increase the overall heat indices, perhaps over 110 degrees.

We will have a few cooling afternoon downpours this weekend, mainly over the interior counties, but overall, the heat will be the big story.

