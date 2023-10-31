‘Welcome to this world’: Police officer helps deliver baby in Apopka home

APOPKA, Fla. — The first voice a newborn baby heard was that of an Apopka police officer.

“Welcome to this world!” Apopka Police Officer Adsudalah Brooks said to the baby he helped deliver on Monday.

Apopka police said Brooks and recruit officer Laura Crespo responded to a 911 call about a woman in labor. Once they got inside the home, they said Brooks, who is a father himself, took charge and helped deliver the baby boy.

Officers said both mom and baby are doing well at a nearby hospital.









