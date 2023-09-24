Wet weather returns as we head into the work week, tropics remain active

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a taste of fall, with the coolest morning since late May, our summer wet pattern returns this week!

There is a high chance of rain as multiple weak impulses of energy pass and a front sets up nearby, as well as a return of humidity.

Storm chances will be high during weekday afternoons and evenings with a threat for areas of flooding where heavier rains fall.

Temperatures should drop back to the mid-80s for much of the week.

As for the Tropics: We’ll be watching a new disturbance in the Gulf. Organization chances aren’t very high, but with it nearby we’ll monitor it all week.

Farther away over the distant Atlantic, Philippe and a new low-pressure area behind it are showing early signs of staying out at sea, with the low-pressure area likely organizing later this week as well.

The next named storm will be Rina.

We’ll be monitoring these two systems over the distant waters for a while, and keep you posted on where they ultimately end up.

