What the expansion of Parental Rights in Education law means for Central Florida schools

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida school districts have one day left to make policy changes to comply with a new state law.

In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the expansion of the Parental Rights in Education Act, called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics.

The expansion of that bill is one of several new laws that go into effect July 1.

The Parental Rights in Education bill banned instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity for grades kindergarten through third grade, and as of July 1 it’s being expanded to cover pre-K through eighth grade.

The new law also makes changes to how books can be challenged in school districts and it prevents the forced use of pronouns in schools.

“We’re gonna get Florida out of the out of the pronoun Olympics,” bill sponsor Rep. Randy Fine, of Palm Bay, said. “There’s he’s in there, she’s and that’s it. And if we don’t teach that in school, then we’re doomed as a country.”

Fine said this is about protecting children and the rights of parents.

But Central Florida parent Jennifer Cousins said this law doesn’t respect her rights as the mother of 2two LGBTQ children in Orange County schools.

“My parental rights are going to be violated by laws like this because it’s going to allow people who are not accepting of families like mine where I have two queer children to dictate what my children can learn in school,” she said.

Cousins said she feels the law unfairly targets an already vulnerable population

“They’ve turned it into an issue that didn’t need to be there and a way to further marginalize already marginalized communities,” she said.

