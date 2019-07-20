0 ‘What he said was wrong': Rubio weighs in on president's comments

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - In an interview with Eyewitness News, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio decried the heated rhetoric of the last week, including the chants at the latest Trump rally of “send her back."

“I didn’t view that as a reflection on America, I view it as a reflection on the people who said it,” Rubio said.

While the senator said what the president said was wrong, he also said that some members of the House have been too quick to cry racism, including leveling charges against their own party in the last week.

“Last week they were implying that Nancy Pelosi was a racist, because she called them out, then they hold this press conference where they say we shouldn’t be divided on race and the color of our skin and by the way, if you disagree with us on anything, you are a white nationalist and you are a racist,” Rubio said.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted, “So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how t is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

This was followed by a rally midweek in which Trump supporters chanted “send her back," a reference to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia, but became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

