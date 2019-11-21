What we learned from the 5th Democratic presidential debate

Ten candidates took the stage Wednesday for the fifth Democratic presidential debate, discussing topics ranging from health care to the economy.
The debate kicked off with impeachment hearings in Washington, D.C., and Sen. Elizabeth Warren wasted no time to address the president.
READ MORE: EU ambassador testifies in impeachment investigation there was a quid pro quo
"We have to establish the principle that no one is above the law," Warren said.
Other candidates heeded warning to not be consumed with President Donald Trump.
"We can not be consumed by Donald Trump, because if we are, you know what? We're gonna lose the election," said Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sen. Sanders said the candidates should focus on issues such as health care and climate change.
Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who now leads at least one poll in Iowa, pushed Medicare for all.
"That is something as a governing strategy we can unify the American people around," Buttigieg said. "Creating a version of Medicare, making it available to anyone who wants it."
Each candidate was looking to have their "standout" moment as the qualifications for the next debate will be even tighter.
The sixth and final Democratic debate of 2019 will take place in Los Angeles on Dec. 9.
