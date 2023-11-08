What’s next for AdventHealth ER on Holy Land Experience site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

One of AdventHealth’s latest freestanding emergency rooms is coming along on one of its more unique sites.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system is underway on a $26 million, 19,000-square-foot emergency room in Orlando’s Millenia community. Construction of the 24-patient bay facility comes after the demolition of buildings earlier this year from the former 14-acre Holy Land Experience theme park at 4655 Vineland Road in Orlando, which AdventHealth bought for $32 million in August 2021.

Besides on-site medical labs and imaging technology, the ER will include a pond with an outdoor walking path. Kari Vargas, CEO of the AdventHealth Northwest Market that includes the ER, told Orlando Business Journal more than 173,000 people travel past the site near Interstate 4 every day, including tourists and residents.

