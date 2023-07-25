What’s next for Brightline now that local rail construction is done?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline has more testing planned as it prepares to launch its new passenger train service from Miami to Orlando.

The Miami-based intercity rail has fully completed the primary construction on the 170-mile, $2.8 billion project as of July and will work on post-construction testing of train controls and crossing systems through the end of this month.

Brightline has put tickets on sale from the start of September through early 2024.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 82 Brightline completes construction of tracks connecting Orlando to South Florida Brightline Teammates and mayors from Orlando, Orange County, Palm Beach County, Aventura and Miami gather to celebrate the completion of Brightline construction to Orlando and create a historic golden “Bright” spike photo, reminiscent of the 1869 Transcontinental Railroad photo. (PRESTON MACK)





