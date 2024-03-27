Wheels up for the inaugural flight to Bermuda

ORLANDO, Fla. — BermudAir departs for the first time from the Orlando International Airport.

On Tuesday, the new premium airline based in Bermuda launched its direct service to Orlando with its inaugural flight.

The aircraft arrived at MCO at 5:40 p.m.

A delegation from Bermuda led by Adam Scott, founder and CEO of BermudAir, met officials from MCO for a ceremony to mark the inaugural flight.

When the aircraft landed, it was met with a water cannon salute.

BermudAir currently flies out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The island is a two-hour flight away from the east coast.

The airlines will fly out of OIA three times per week -- on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Bermuda is a British overseas territory in the western Atlantic Ocean and is known for its lively culture, diverse culinary landscape, unique shopping and vibrant water sports.

