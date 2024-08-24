Where to watch: Lake Mary All-Stars fight for the win in Little League National Championship

LAKE MARY, Fla. — It’s a Texas versus Florida showdown, playing out on the national stage on Saturday.

Lake Mary All-Stars takes on the Texas Boerne All-Star Baseball Team for the Little League National Championship. This is the first time Florida has a team in the competition in more than 20 years. “Nothing can ever prepare you for this, nothing. It’s surreal, absolutely incredible,” said Michelle Rohozen, mother of Garret, a star player of the team.

The community is coming together to cheer on the team, hosting multiple watch parties ahead of the 3:30 pm game. Here are some of the locations to watch:

Read: City of Lake Mary to hold celebratory parade for little leaguers

Friendly Confines, Lake Mary

7025 County Road 46a, Lake Mary, FL

F&D Cantina, Lake Mary

1125 Townpark Ave, Lake Mary, FL 32746

Even the mayor of Lake Mary will be watching. “You have something that has not been done in 23 years. You’re representing that State of Florida, and you’re winning,” said Mayor David Mealor on social media. Channel 9 will broadcast the game, starting at 3:30p Saturday.

The team is expected to return home next weekend, August 31st, and their community is already preparing a celebration. Win or lose, the City of Lake Mary will hold a parade to celebrate the group’s accomplishments. The event starts at 10 a.m. in Downtown Lake Mary.

Read: UCF nears football stadium expansion, starts selling premium seating

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group