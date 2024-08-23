City of Lake Mary to hold celebratory parade for little leaguers

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The city of Lake Mary and Lake Mary Little League announce a parade to celebrate the team’s accomplishments.

The parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 10:00 a.m. on 4th Street in Downtown Lake Mary.

“We are immensely proud of our 12u Boys baseball team and their remarkable achievements. This parade is not only a celebration of their success but also a chance for our community to come together and show support for our young athletes,” says Lake Mary Mayor David Mealor. “We invite everyone to join us for a day of festivities, including the parade, local vendors, and entertainment that will make this a memorable event for all.”

Read: Lake Mary Little League team heads to U.S. Championship this weekend

The parade will feature a procession of public safety vehicles, a marching band, local professional team mascots, and an appearance from the Southeast Regional champion Lake Mary Little Leaguers.

Following the parade, attendees can enjoy a variety of vendors offering food, crafts, and other goods, as well as entertainment for all ages.

Read: Peloton announces $95 activation fee for used equipment

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group