Lake Mary Little League team heads to U.S. Championship this weekend

LAKE MARY, Fla. — The excitement continues to build for the Lake Mary Little League team.

They scored another win Thursday night, sending them to the U.S. Championship Game this weekend.

The local players will be taking on a team they have gone up against before.

Lake Mary will have a rematch against Texas on Saturday.

Texas is their only loss during the Little League World Series tournament.

The team will miss a little more school as their winning run continues in Williamsport.

They took on Nevada on Thursday night and came out on top with a 6-3 win.

Head Coach Jonathan Anderson says the boys are enjoying the ride, but the work isn’t over just yet.

“It’s amazing man. This is what we’re here to do. This is what we wanted to do,” Anderson said. “We said all along the jobs not done, we are where we want to be, we just need to finish the job.”

The U.S. Championship game on Saturday can be seen on Channel 9 at 3:30 p.m.

