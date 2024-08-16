Jackie Robinson Memorial Ballpark in Daytona ready for renovations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Thursday evening, the Daytona Tortugas and the City of Daytona Beach broke ground on renovations at Jackie Robinson Memorial Ballpark.

The renovations will cost approximately $30 million and will upgrade the park to current minor league standards.

Once complete, the project will be a 30,000-square-foot multi-story player development facility with new home and visiting clubhouses, batting cages, umpire facilities, fitness and training spaces, fully equipped dining facilities, a multi-purpose community room, and office space.

The goal is to create a premier baseball destination to ensure Jackie Robinson’s legacy continues to inspire future generations of baseball players and fans.

Phase 1 of the construction will begin in late 2024, with Phase 2 expected in early 2026.

The Daytona Tortugas, a Cincinnati Reds Single-A affiliate, has a 20-year lease on the ballpark through 2044, with two additional, 5-year lease options.

The baseball park was renamed Jackie Robinson Memorial Ballpark in 1990.

Robinson played in Daytona Beach in 1946, during a spring training game.

