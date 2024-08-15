Orlando Magic regular season schedule released

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Basketball Association released the 2024-2025 regular season schedule for all 32 teams, including the Magic, Thursday afternoon.

The Orlando Magic will open the season on Wednesday, October 23 on the road against the Miami Heat.

Orlando’s home opener at Kia Center is on Friday, October 25 vs. the Brooklyn Nets.

Single-game tickets will be available for sale Friday, Aug. 16, at 1 p.m. and will be available online here.

