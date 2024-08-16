Lake Mary Little League back in action Friday night

LAKE MARY, Fla. — Lake Mary Little League will take on the Northwest Region’s South Hill Little League from Puyallup, Washington, on Friday night.

Tonight’s match-up will be the first game in the Little League World Series for Lake Mary’s opponent.

On Wednesday, Lake Mary Little League won their first game of the LLWS, beating Sioux Falls, South Dakota, representing the Midwest region by a score of 2-1.

This is Lake Mary Little League’s first appearance at the LLWS and the fourth team ever from Central Florida.

Lake Mary went undefeated in their Regional Tournament before the LLWS.

Friday night’s game against South Hill Little League is at 7:00 p.m. in Williamsport, Pa., and can be watched on ESPN.

