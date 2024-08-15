The concern and tips for student athletes this summer

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the school year just starting, so does high school sports for the students, which means students are in potential danger to heat-related illnesses.

The most recent data from the Florida Policy Institute found that Florida leads the nation in heat-related illnesses, with more than 31,000 emergency room visits and hospitalizations between 2018 and 2022.

These types of numbers are what Dr. Andy Little has concerns about when it comes to student-athletes.

“You need to be drinking two whatever your receptacle is, two receptacles of water to one receptacle a sports drink,” says Dr. Little. “And drink more than you think because you’re going to be like, ‘oh, I drank enough. You’re going to go play, and then you’re going to go dehydrate yourself and be behind.”

Parents need to ensure that their student-athletes understand the importance of staying hydrated as the Florida summer heat continues to roll in.

