Orlando Health expands presence at Lake Mary campus

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health will add to its presence in Lake Mary with new services near its hospital campus.

The nonprofit health system’s Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute this week opened a 14,000-square-foot practice with 12 physicians dedicated to orthopedic care and sports medicine at 454 Rinehart Road, Ste. 2000. The space consolidates two offices the orthopedic practice had at 701 Platinum Point and 392 Rinehart Road.

The office is in Bent’s Landing, a retail and medical office center adjacent to the new Orlando Health Lake Mary Hospital which debuted at the start of this year. Patients will be offered surgical and non-surgical treatments for conditions that affect the joints, bones and soft tissues.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group