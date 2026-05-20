Brush fire under control in Palm Bay, no evacuations ordered

Update at Noon:

PALM BAY, Fla. — Fire crews on scene report that the compound fires are now under control.

Firefighters tackle brush fire in Palm Bay, structures safe

Palm Bay Fire Rescue and Florida Forestry Service are currently battling a brush fire near the intersections of Sapadilla and Saratoga at Palm Bay’s compound.

According to Palm Bay Fire Rescue, there are ‘a lot of units on scene.’

Crews on scene confirm that no evacuations have been ordered and that no homes or structures are at risk. Channel 9 will continue to provide updates as they become available.

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