UCF nears football stadium expansion, starts selling premium seating

The University of Central Florida will soon hit a big milestone for its stadium expansion as college football season begins.

UCF Athletics has started sales and will kick off work soon for the new premium seating in its 58,000-square-foot expansion of the Roth Tower at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The $88 million project, which is made possible by $90 million in tourist development tax funds from Orange County, will include:

Growth of club seats from 900 to 1,236.

A 256% increase in square footage — 4,400 square feet to 15,650 square feet — in the club level for game and non-game events, which will include both indoor and outdoor space.

28 luxury suites

34 loge boxes

34 outdoor sky suites

