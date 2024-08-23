Community rallies around Lake Mary Little League team ahead of U.S. Championship game

LAKE MARY, Fla. — “America’s pastime” is on full display in Lake Mary as its 12U All-Star team heads to the U.S. Championship Game of the Little League World Series.

“It’s pretty awesome,” Tim Barber, the owner of F&D Cantina in Lake Mary, said. “It’s been exciting to watch.”

The restaurant has hosted watch parties for each game and offers multiple ways to donate to the team in its 6 locations.

“It is a big expense,” Barber said. “I’m sure there is a ton of excitement for the parents, a little bit of angst. We’d like to help them with that.”

It’s this support that helps the parents of the team, such as Michelle Rohozen.

Her son, Garret, is one of the players representing the Southeast in Williamsport.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for this, nothing,” Rohozen said. “It’s surreal, absolutely incredible.”

She said that not only has the team felt the love locally, but it has also felt the love of Mayor David Mealor.

“You have something that has not been done in 23 years,” Mayor Mealor said. “You’re representing that State of Florida and you’re winning!”

But also from all over the country.

“It’s phenomenal,” Rohozen said. “It’s very overwhelming, it’s very humbling.”

Best of luck to the boys in black and yellow, it’s your summer.

“Have fun,” Barber said. “Enjoy the moment. Go out there and win one.”

“Keep doing what you’re doing, stay focused, go out there, and most of all have fun as a group,” Rohozen said. “Let’s go, it’s our summer!”

The City of Lake Mary will welcome the team home on Saturday, August 31st, with a parade. It will start at 10:00 a.m. on 4th Street in Downtown Lake Mary.

