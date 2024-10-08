Which Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations?

ORLANDO, Fla. — These Central Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s arrival.

See below to find out if you are located in any of the affected areas.

Marion County:

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for those living in mobile homes, RVs, modular-type homes, and any structure in which the resident feels unsafe.

The mandatory evolution order will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m.

Officials said those living in these homes should know that if they remain in these locations, emergency personnel will not respond to their location until it is deemed safe to do so.

The sheriff’s office said residents are encouraged to first seek shelter with family or friends.

If that option is not available, Marion County has several shelters open.

Volusia County:

Volusia County is enacting a mandatory curfew for residents starting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9., and lasting until 8 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, to help traffic during the storm.

Volusia County has also enacted an evacuation order for Hurricane Milton beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 for all areas east of the intracoastal waterway, all manufactured and mobile homes, all low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding and all campsites and RV recreational parks.

