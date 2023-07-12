Which Florida counties love Georgia the most?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — In 2022, Florida lawmakers took the bold step of approving three non-Florida universities to have their own Florida license plates: Auburn, Alabama, and Georgia.

A year later, only the Dawgs have had enough fans in the Sunshine State to get their plates printed.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles’ 2023 July report of active specialty plates, 2,798 Florida drivers now have Florida license plates featuring the University of Georgia.

So, which counties love them some Dawgs? The top 5 are Duval (382), Nassau (256), St. Johns (249), Clay (123), and Hillsborough (96).

Gilchrist and Washington only have one lone driver each honoring the two-time defending college football National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

To get plates printed, a fan base of Florida drivers would need to pre-order at least 3,000 plates, something Georgia fans were able to do, even though not all have been delivered. Alabama and Auburn have not, yet.

While the University of Georgia can be proud of its accomplishment, the University of Florida, as you might expect, is still number one in the state with 92,042 active plates as of July 2023.

