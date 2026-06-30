White Castle and Garage Beer team up for limited-edition summer slider kit

ORLANDO, Fla. — White Castle and Garage Beer are teaming up on a limited-edition summer slider kit.

The companies announced the Super Summer Slider Starter Kit will be available to order starting July 1 through White Castle’s online store, House of Crave.

The kit includes 20 beer cheese sliders, two strawberry cheesecakes on a stick, two gooey butter cakes on a stick, White Castle and Garage Beer merchandise, and coupons for 12 free sliders from the freezer aisle.

The kit does not include cans of Garage Beer.

White Castle said the kit costs $67, including shipping, and will be shipped in dry ice to keep the sliders and desserts frozen.

The companies said the kit will be available only while supplies last.

White Castle and Garage Beer said more limited-time collaborations are expected later this year in White Castle restaurants and retail stores.

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