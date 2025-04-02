Why High-T, 1Up Orlando owner closed last late-night venues on once-prominent downtown block

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The last remaining late-night venues on a prominent stretch of Church Street in downtown Orlando are closing.

Bar None Creations Co-founder James Marrone confirmed the closings of High-T and 1Up Orlando to Orlando Business Journal on April 2.

High-T will have two final events April 5-6. 1Up is closed and will have no further events.

