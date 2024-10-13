Why Orlando Health is spending $1.3 billion on hospital acquisitions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando Health’s recent hospital purchases line up with a goal to grow and block competing health care systems.

The nonprofit health system closed on its deal to buy a 70% stake in Alabama-based Brookwood Baptist Health from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. (NYSE: THC) for $910 million and soon will complete a $460 million deal for a trio of Steward Health Care hospitals on Florida’s east coast with a target closing of Oct. 23.

Read: How to check if you are eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Milton

The deals allow the system to expand into Alabama for the first time, as well as add hospitals on Florida’s Space Coast. The move includes eight hospitals total, with more than 562 beds in Florida and 1,700 beds in Alabama.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group