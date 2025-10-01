Wide-ranging Florida laws take effect, addressing disasters, crashes, and crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Several new laws have taken effect in Florida, including Trooper’s Law, which makes it a felony to abandon a dog during a natural disaster.

In addition to Trooper’s Law, House Bill 479 increases penalties for leaving the scene of a crash, while House Bill 437 criminalizes tampering with an ankle monitor.

A new flood risk disclosure law also requires landlords and developers to inform potential tenants or buyers if a property has previously flooded.

These legislative changes aim to enhance public safety and accountability across various aspects of life in Florida.

