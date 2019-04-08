0 Wife of man arrested in Orlando teen's shooting death questions manslaughter charge

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The wife of a man arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy told Channel 9 she was unsure why her husband was charged with manslaughter because she said the shooting was in self-defense.

Denim Williams became the first homicide victim of 2019 in Orlando when he was killed Jan. 2.

Police said Curtis Fulcher, 42, of Seminole County, told them he shot the teenager in the back after the boy tried to rob him and his pregnant wife.

Vanessa Fulcher said Williams and a friend tried to steal an iPhoneX the couple was selling to the teens for $650. A police report said there was a struggle and shots were fired.

Police said the couple left the scene after the shooting for fear of retaliation. Williams' body was found inside a burgundy car along Jefferson Street in Orlando moments later.

Vanessa Fulcher said she and her husband cooperated with police the day of the incident and followed officers’ instructions.

“I called the detective and was like, ‘What's going on? You told us that this wouldn't happen,’” Vanessa Fulcher said.

She said they didn’t know there was a warrant out of Orange County for her husband’s arrest.

“When it's radio silent and you don't hear anything, you don't think, you know and all you're being told is, ‘You're not going to be arrested. You're not going to be arrested,’ you kind of let your guard down,” Vanessa Fulcher said.

Vanessa Fulcher said her husband was swarmed by police when he got home from work.

“When they got into the garage, that's when all the trucks swarmed my husband, and there were like seven U.S. marshals,” she said.

Vanessa Fulcher said they were saddened by William’s death.

“This wasn't malicious. This was just an unfortunate incident,” she said. “My deepest condolences, of course, go out to them and I wish it never happened.”

She said her husband did not deserve to get arrested.

“I don't believe my husband deserves to be behind bars for protecting his family, she said. “We never battled them; anything that they needed, even when we were told by attorneys to stop talking to them, we didn't because we don't have anything to hide.”

The Orlando Police Department wrote in an email: “The Orlando Police Department has concluded the investigation in the shooting death of Denim Williams. The case findings were sent to the State Attorney's Office (SAO) for review. Upon their review of the case, the SAO issued a capias for the shooter, Curtis Fulcher, where he was charged with Manslaughter.”

Curtis Fulcher’s co-workers said he was known for helping the community with anti-violence organizations.

“If there's anything that Curtis can be able to do to help out (he’s) going to give 110%. That's him,” co-worker Jontay Jackson said.

Curtis Fulcher is expected to be transferred to the Orange County Jail from Seminole County.

In March, Williams' friend, Deandre Florence, 18, was charged with felony second-degree murder in his death.

