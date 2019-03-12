Police: Friend of teen killed while trying to steal phone in Orlando charged with murder

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police have made an arrest related to the city’s first homicide death of the year.
Denim Williams became the first homicide victim of 2019 in Orlando when he was killed Jan. 2. Police said he was killed while trying to steal a cellphone from a man and his pregnant wife.
The person arrested is not the person who pulled the trigger, but instead the 18-year-old who police say was part of the plot to steal the cellphone.
Deandre Florence is charged with felony second-degree murder in his friend's death.
An arrest warrant says it was Florence who first met with Vanessa and Curtis Fulcher and asked about their cellphone when they pulled up along West Polk Street.
The report said Williams reached for the cellphone and tried to take it. It says there was a struggle, and that's when Florence ran.
Seconds later, Williams was killed.
But according to police, a check of Florence's phone showed he agreed to steal the cellphone, and his prints were found on the couple’s car door.
Police said that was enough for them to charge him with felony second-degree murder.
The report said Florence was also involved in a gang that is responsible for other robberies in the area.
But Florence’s parents told the judge Tuesday that it wasn’t him and he should get bond to finish high school.
For now, Florence continues to be held without bond.
