Wife of man who died after Orange County bar attack sues business, attacker

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The widow of a man who died after he was knocked to the ground at an Orange County bar and restaurant is now suing the business and the man accused of throwing the punch.
Officials said Benjamin Hernandez Jr. approached 51-year-old Srikanth Srinivasan after Srinivasan got into an argument with his wife, Barbara, at Miller's Ale House in June. Investigators said Hernandez threw a punch after the victim told him to mind his own business.
The punch caused Srinivasan to hit his head on the ground, rendering him brain-dead.
The new civil lawsuit said Hernandez attacked the victim even though he didn't pose a threat.
The lawsuit also alleges that the restaurant didn't have adequate security and didn't do enough to prevent the situation from escalating.
Miller's Ale House sent the following statement to Channel 9:
"Our hearts go out to the friends and family of Srikanth Srinivasan for their loss and ongoing grief in the wake of this tragic event. We cannot share any further thoughts or feelings due to a pending lawsuit."
Barbara Srinivasan said her husband died after he was taken off life support.
