0 Wild hogs become nuisance in Marion County neighborhood

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Residents of a Marion County neighborhood said they are fed up with hogs destroying their lawns.

They believe the hogs are coming out of a nearby wooded area at night.

Arlyn Weber said the wild hogs have caused massive damage to her yard at her Southwest 198th Circle home.

"This was a couple-of-years-old sod and we pay a lot of money for people who maintain it,” she said.

She said the issue started about a month ago, when the hogs started coming out of the woods and into her yard. Since then, it’s been a nightmare.

Other homeowners have also seen the wild hogs and say the animals have caused issues at their homes as well. However, none of them have damage like this. pic.twitter.com/UQche4LxM1 — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) August 16, 2018

Weber isn’t alone.

"I have not seen them and I don't want to see them, but I can see the evidence of it," said resident Jean Mortensen.

Resident Rick Gillmore said he hasn’t had any recent issues, but has dealt with wild hogs in the past.

Residents believe the hogs are attractive to the acorns, that are in their yards. pic.twitter.com/iYumrFWDjc — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) August 16, 2018

"The man who mows my lawn said he saw a mama and some babies," said Gilmore.

He believes acorns are attracting the hogs to residents’ homes.

"They love the taste of acorns and its one of their favorite foods to have,” said Gilmore.

Residents say the hogs come out of the woods, late at night or early in the morning. pic.twitter.com/LR6SGpRRpx — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) August 16, 2018

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said residents have the right to shoot the wild hogs since the animals have become a nuisance.

The other option is to hire trappers.

Webers said she hired a trapper, but the trapper could not locate the animals.

One homeowner explains, what she wants to see happen in her neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/Xgbn9LSTTk — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) August 16, 2018

